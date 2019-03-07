SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A San Francisco Giants outfielder apologized for his recent DUI arrest in Scottsdale, saying he was "deeply sorry to all those that I let down."
Cameron Maybin, 31, was arrested in Scottsdale early Friday morning on suspicion of driving drunk near Scottsdale and Jackrabbit roads at 2:25 a.m.
[ORIGINAL STORY: San Francisco Giants' Cameron Maybin arrested for DUI in Scottsdale, police say]
"See I put my pen out here," the officer asked Maybin after the stop.
"Yes, sir," Maybin responded.
"Follow with your eyes only," the officer said.
"Yes, sir," Maybin replied.
Police said Maybin smelled of liquor and had bloodshot eyes.
Maybin told police that he drank five "pretty big" glasses of wine at Oceans 44. He said he tried to "sleep it off for at least an hour" at a friend's house and then left to drive to the Hilton Villas.
".142, alright? So you are under arrest for DUI," the officer said.
Maybin took to social media to apologize for the arrest.
"Life's greatest lessons are usually learned at the worst times and from the worst mistakes. I take full responsibility for my actions and am deeply sorry to all those that I let down - my family, my friends, my supporters, my teammates, and the entire SF Giants front office. Life is about growth and I'm choosing to learn and grow from this valuable life lesson."
He has since been released.
My personal message to you, the fans. pic.twitter.com/jZpSAHizOQ— Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) March 6, 2019
(1) comment
Sometimes a pittance of the millions of dollars you make at work, should just be spent on....a ride home, every time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.