PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From now until late April, several giant playing cards will be scattered throughout the Phoenix area for a $1,000 contest from Gila River Hotels and Casinos.
The gaming company has hired five Arizona artists to design unique interpretations of their favorite playing cards on 6-foot cards that will be on display across the Valley.
The public can engage with the giant playing cards and take pictures to post on social media and entered for the chance to win prizes.
For a chance to win the $1,000, the public can post a picture with the playing cards using the hashtag "#GilaRoyalFlush" on Instagram and Twitter.
The contest starts Monday and ends Sunday, April 14.
The local artists who designed the large playing cards include Kaitlyn Case, Jon Arvizu, Mike Gushock, Jose Duran and Paul Molina.
Once the displays have reached the end of their schedule, they will be relocated to the three casino locations Wild Horse Pass, Lone Bute and Vee Quiva.
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Terminal 4 (March 18 through April 14)
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Scottsdale Fashion Square (March 19 through April 24)
7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arizona Mills (March 20 through April 24)
5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempe Marketplace (March 20 through April 24)
2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281
San Tan Village (March 19 through April 24)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.