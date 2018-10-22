PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--It's recommended that women get a mammogram every year and, when you do, doctors say it's important to be sure we're getting the right one because not all mammograms are the same.
The traditional 2D mammograms have been the standard, but now there are 3D mammograms which give doctors a much better view of what's going on inside the breast.
Dr. Victor Zannis from the Abrazo Breast Care Department explained the difference between the two.
"With 2D, all you get is that one view through the entire breast all at once so you don't know where it is. 3D looks at the breast like pages of a book. It's showing me one page at a time so if there is a small lesion it's not going to get gobbled up by all the other tissue."
He said 3D is great for women with dense breast tissue. It's 40 percent more accurate which means women will also get fewer false positive results.
Both types use the same amount of radiation so there's no need to worry about an increase with the 3D.
Dr. Zannis also said women need to be checking themselves not only for lumps, but also redness on the breast or something that looks like a bug bite.
Those are both early signs of a particularly sneaky type of breast cancer called Inflammatory Breast Cancer.
Not only is it hard to detect, it's also very aggressive.
"It kind of sneaks up on the patient and infiltrates the tissue without the women feeling a marble or a nodule and then once it's in the skin like that it tends to act more aggressively," said Dr. Zannis
He said the most important thing women can do to ensure breast health is to pay attention to their body and get regular mammograms.
