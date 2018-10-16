Is your phone blowing up with text messages from political campaigns urging you to vote, even if you're on the "do not call" list? You are part of the public voter file, a database of voters statewide. It is similar to a robocall, only now campaigns send texts because that's how people communicate.
The public voter file includes information like your name, address, and voting history.
"Not who you vote for, but when you voted," said Catherine Alonzo with political consulting firm Javelina.
This is a public record. Per Arizona law, the county recorder prepares the database, and campaigns can buy it - although the official political parties get it for free, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.
Alonzo says this information is very valuable for campaigns.
"How likely are they to participate in this election and how likely are they voting for my candidate or issue, definitely voting against, or somewhere in the middle," Alonzo said.
Isn't it risky? After all, some find the texts very annoying.
"If I get one more mailer or one more text message, I'm going to vote against you," Alonzo said of some of the complaints she hears.
But she said statistics show it works.
"Campaigns that invest money in communicating with targeted voters win," Alonzo said.
To put an end to the messages, you can vote early, because the list always updates. Also, the next time you register to vote, leave out your email and phone number.
