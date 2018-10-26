PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − The "Strange Garden" is back at the Desert Botanical Garden this Friday in Phoenix.
From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. families can encounter weird sights, fun trick and curious nature at the garden.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Good Morning Arizona]
Botanists will be on site to entertain with stories of fascinating and peculiar plants, plus you can watch the garden come alive with their electric desert display.
Other activities include a stroll down "Boo Alley," live performances by Vertical Fix, face painting and more!
You can even grab a bite to eat with dinner, snacks, desserts and beverages available for purchase from Valley food trucks and vendors.
Tickets are the price of a general admission ticket, or included with a membership. Children under 3 are free.
There are costume guidlines if you attend.
- Costumes must be family-friendly and may not be offensive, objectionable or violent.
- Costumes may not contain any weapons that could be easily mistaken for an actual weapon.
- Costumes may not contain sharp objects or materials that may accidentally strike another guest.
- Masks and headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the entire face and eyes are visible.
Guests who do not follow these guidelines may be refused entry into and/or removed from the festival, unless the costume is modified to meet guidelines.
More information is available at dbg.org.
