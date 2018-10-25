SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) − Looking to get an early start on the Halloween spirit? Check out "Gators and Ghouls," a family event at a Scottsdale reptile sanctuary.
The Phoenix Herpetological Society is hosting their safe and unique event on Friday near 78th Street and Dynamite Road from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Families can spend the evening with hundreds of reptiles, including alligators, crocodiles and snakes, and have fun with animal interactions, games and more.
The event will also feature a chance to watch alligators and crocodiles being fed, venomous snake feeding demonstration, face painting activities and more!
Tickets for ages 5 and older are $15, children 4 and under are free.
Advanced tickets are required and you can register online at phoenixherp.com.
Proceeds from the event will help support PHS' mission of "Conservation through Education."
