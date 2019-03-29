LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Comedian and actor, George Lopez, will kick off Cinco de Mayo in Arizona with the grand opening of his new Mexican restaurant.
"George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen" will be located at Vee Quiva Hotel and Casino and open for business on May 3.
This will be the first Chingon Kitchen located in Arizona, but the restaurant already has a location in Highland, California.
Traditional Mexican and Chicano heritage reflecting Lopez's background will be incorporated into the menu. Some favorites will include handmade guacamole, churros, street corn, horchata and more.
Other dishes on the menu include: tacos, burritos, bowls and salads.
The restaurant also plans to display Dia de Los Muertos skulls, Lucha Libre masks, and other cultural decor.
You can find more information about George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen here.
A twist on Carne Asada Fries..... try our Cabo Stuffed Potato with Carne Asada! 😋🥔👌 MENU >> https://t.co/TkJ2ozgE8z #ChingonKitchen #CarneAsada pic.twitter.com/ugZfyNXUKQ— Chingon Kitchen (@ChingonKitchen) March 20, 2019
(1) comment
I sure couldn't have predicted that menu.
