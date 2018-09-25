PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We told you about a Valley seamstress who not only had her car and everything inside stolen, including a wedding dress and sewing equipment.
Since that story about Adrianne Gonzales aired, we've received an outpouring of messages from viewers wanting to help out. One man donated in a huge way.
Kent Osborne saw the story on Arizona's Family and immediately knew he had to help out.
"My mom used to be a seamstress. She did wedding gowns and bridesmaids gowns and won awards,” says Osborne.
He made the drive from Chandler Tuesday morning to hand-deliver $1,000 that will go toward a new wedding dress.
"I’m just donating $1,000, so I don’t know how much of a gown you can get with that,” says Osborne.
On Tuesday night, we surprised Gonzales with the extremely generous donation.
“This is amazing. I have absolutely no words,” says Gonzales.
We also gave Gonzales a list of the many viewers who emailed us, saying they want to replace her sewing machine and supplies.
Gonzales says calling the bride to tell her the gown had been stolen was the hardest call she's ever made, and she could not wait to make a very happy call to that bride to let her know about the donation to replace her gown.
