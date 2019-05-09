PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the guitarists for heavy metal band Lamb of God took to social media after he says his gear was stolen while he was in Phoenix.
Willie Adler posted on Instagram last week that his "beloved Warbird," his main guitar, and a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted bass were stolen early Thursday morning from Ak-Chin Pavilion.
He said in the post he suspects that it was some of the "local hands" who the venue employed took the gear.
The Phoenix Police Department confirmed officers took a report on the stolen instruments.
Live Nation, which owns Ak-Chin Pavilion, didn't have much to say.
"The venue is cooperating fully with local law enforcement. We cannot comment further as this is an ongoing investigation," the company said.
The guitar is mostly black with the gold skeleton of a bird in homage to their 2004 album, "Ashes of the Wake." There are also Roman numerals that add up to 1976.
The Richmond, Virginia-based band was in Phoenix on May 2 with Cannibal Corpse, Amon Amarth and Slayer.
