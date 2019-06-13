PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University has confirmed the firing of vice president Roy Shick, following allegations of sex assault against a student at University of Washington, where he used to work.
According to an article in the Seattle Times, a star volleyball player at UW said Shick, the senior associate athletic director, offered her a ride home and then sexually assaulted her in 2017.
When she later reported the incident to school officials, they investigated and found her allegations against Shick to be "credible," according to the article.
The article also states that the school reportedly reached a settlement with the victim, agreeing to pay for up to $20,000 in therapy on the condition that she waive any claims against the school.
By the end of the investigation, Shick had resigned.
But he was later hired by Grand Canyon University, in November of 2018. GCU officials say a background check was conducted on Shick, but that it did not reveal any misconduct.
GCU says it just became aware of the Washington investigation and allegations against Shick last week, when the incident was brought to their attention by the Seattle Times reporter.
The university says it immediately placed Shick on administrative leave while conducting its inquiry.
GCU then terminated Shick's employment on Sunday.
The university said it could not comment further because it is a personnel matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.