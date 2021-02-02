PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Grand Canyon University filed a lawsuit on Tuesday over the federal Department of Education's rejection of its nonprofit status.

In the court paperwork, GCU said the rejection was fundamentally unfair, as well as "arbitrary and capricious." The university pointed to the Internal Revenue Service, the State of Arizona, the Higher Learning Commission and GCU's accreditor, all accepting the nonprofit status and wonders why it's being treated differently. GCU says it wasn't given an explanation as to why the nonprofit status was rejected.

The IRS recognized GCU as a nonprofit in the summer of 2018. The university then applied for nonprofit status with the Department of Education but was rejected in November 2019 and then again in January. That means the department will treat the university as a for-profit institution for Title IV programs, which are related to financial assistance to students.

"It is unfortunate that the University is forced to pursue this remedy and seek protection against an agency of the United States government; however, the University cannot sit idly by as the Department of Education refuses to recognize the positive impact GCU's financial model has had on the GCU community, which every other regulatory agency and independent financial expert has recognized," the university said in a statement.

In the court documents, GCU pointed to its huge success, coming back from the brink of bankruptcy in the late 2000s to becoming the largest Christian university in the country, educating more than 22,000 students at its campus at 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, plus 85,000 online. GCU also said it hasn't increased tuition in 13 years.