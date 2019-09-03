PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nursing students from Grand Canyon University are putting their skills to work while giving back to the community. They are helping out at the Phoenix Rescue Mission's men's campus.
All the clients are formerly-homeless and now live at the rescue mission during the long-term recovery program
"I love doing this kind of work. I love working with people, especially in situations like this," said GCU nursing student Tori Tovar.
The fourth-year students are performing health examinations, helping clients take their medications and referring clients for more medical treatment if they see something serious.
"An overwhelming sense of kind of like a pride that you can help people at this point in your degree," Tovar said. "Like you're going, 'Hey, I can help people now.'"
One group of nursing students comes Tuesday, while another group comes Thursday, with each group seeing between 10 and 50 people per visit.
"While I was out there you know my health wasn't something I was really keeping up on," said Sean McKeller, a formerly homeless man who now works at the Phoenix Rescue Mission. "To come in here and just kind of find out where I was, just like a baseline of where I was, was great."
Ever since GCU started partnering with Phoenix Rescue Mission four years ago, the mission says they've seen an improvement in their clients' health.
"So we've actually lowered the amount of flu that is spread here in an area where we have people sharing dorms," said Pamela Morrison from Phoenix Rescue Mission.
Each student also puts on health education seminars, teaching topics like the risks of smoking and healthy eating habits.