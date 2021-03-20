PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - The dance is over for the GCU Lopes. The team fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament, losing to Iowa with a final score of 86 to 74.

The teams played this afternoon at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The Lopes cut the Hawkeyes lead to 5 in the first half but couldn't keep up with the second seeded Hawkeyes.

Coach Bryce Drew said this about Iowa: "They shot the mess out of the ball tonight," he said. "We're really proud of the effort we gave."

Earlier today, GCU buses in a select group of students to Mesa Gateway Airport to put them on a charter flight to Indianapolis. GCU paid for student leaders, cheerleaders and some of the rambunctious student section.

This was GCU's first-ever NCAA tournament game. And Grand Canyon University was the only Arizona school in the Big Dance.

Stay with Arizona's Family for all of your March Madness highlights.

🔗 March Madness coverage