PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University honored the life of Oscar Frayer, a member of the men's basketball team, during their annual Celebration of Life ceremony on campus Tuesday night.

Frayer, 23, died two days after the team returned from competing in the NCAA Championship Tournament. Frayer and two others died in a car crash in northern California.

"It was just like, it can't be real. I just saw him a couple days ago, saw him yesterday," said teammate Gabe McGlothan. "It was just unreal. It took a while to set in. Once it set in, it became a reality like it hurt--it hurt deep. He was like one of our brothers; he was one of our brothers."

Frayer's teammates said he was kind, smart, and loved deeply.

"His infectious spirit, his infectious smile--it's crazy the energy that he could bring into a room when he walks into it, it completely lights up," McGlothan said, adding Frayer was unapologetically himself. "It was a beautiful thing to see. I mean, he was an amazing person. He had a smile that would light up miles."

"We grew a lot off the court more than on the court, to be honest. He was my roommate. He balanced me. I feel like our relationship came to be almost a balance," explained Sean Miller-Moore. "He would balance me on controlling my emotions on the court a lot, and I would help him off the court because we were really relatable."

Frayer was a senior communications major.

"At the end of February, he finished his last class, he got an A, and he got his degree. A week later, he won a championship. Then he played in the NCAA tournament; then, he rededicated his life to Christ. I mean, talk about doing a lot in a couple of weeks span, and he got it all in," said Head Coach Bryce Drew.

His teammates told a story of how 11 days before his death, Frayer rededicated his life to Christ at a team church service.

"It's a great feeling knowing that he was happy," said Miller-Moore.

The GCU Celebration of Life honored the lives of 9 people who died in the 2020/21 school district, including six students and three faculty members.

The GCU Men's Basketball team held their own private memorial for Oscar afterward in the practice court.