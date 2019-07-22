FOSSIL CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A dad is dead after he drowned at Fossil Creek near the falls on Sunday.
Gila County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Gary Gaytano jumped into the water to help his son who was struggling in the water.
Gaytano was able to get his son ashore but slipped underwater in the process. He was found at the bottom of the water a short time later.
According to GCSO, family members attempted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Gaytano lived in the Phoenix area.
(1) comment
They sure that is how it happened[whistling]
