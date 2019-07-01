PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gay rights activists renewed their demands Monday for the same legal protections as other minority groups in Arizona.
One Community wants Arizona to join a growing list of states that prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
"We live in a state where people who are gay and transgender can be openly discriminated against in employment, housing, and public accommodations," said Angela Hughey, the president of ONE Community.
Her comments come three days after a gay pride flag was hung from the Capitol building and then quickly taken down.
An official who manages the Capitol building said the flag was removed because the people who hung it didn't follow the proper guidelines for approval.
Hughey said the larger problem is the Legislature this year adjourned without passing a law that protects members of the LGBT community from discrimination.
Rep. Kate Brophy McGee, a Republican from Phoenix, sponsored bipartisan legislation that would have extended protections for those who are identify as gay or transgender.
Twenty-one states and a handful of Arizona cities have adopted anti-discrimination ordinances. McGee said it is time Arizona should follow.
(1) comment
Why should you get more rights/protection than a normal person?
