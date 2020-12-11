PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you want to get into the pot business, a Phoenix college is making it a little easier. Gateway Community College launched a program to teach the business side of the bud.
"It's an industry that can bring dollars into Arizona," said Jeanne Ratliff, Director of Non-Credit Training Programs for GateWay Community College.
Gateway Community College started three online-courses for those who want in the industry. You can now sign up for Budtender Training, Cannabis 101, and CBD Hemp Education Product Training.
"You want a more qualified workforce, and we have plans to continue to grow in the state of Arizona. So having schools that prepare people to work for our company is a great thing for us," said Steve White, CEO of Harvest Health and Recreation.
"If there's a dispensary or business owner who has specific needs, they want to branch into a new part of the business or their staff has a specific training need, or there's something new they want to do in the space, they can come to us and ask for specific training, and we can put that together," said Ratliff.
She said more courses are coming. You won't get credit for the classes, but they could help you get a job in the pot business. Courses range from $85-$99.
"If people come out of that program more prepared to work for a company like Harvest, we're absolutely interested in hiring them," said White.