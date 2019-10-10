PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Megan and Brock Johansen are out a lot of money.
They read through the bogus charges of more than $2,100, that someone made on their debit card.
The charges took place shortly after Megan filled her SUV up with gas at a Circle K in Anthem back in July.
But the stress from being out so much money doesn't stop there.
The Johansen's said that after filing a police report and contacting their bank's fraud department, Bank of America has denied their claim to reimburse the money that was drained out of their account.
"When I called them, they were 'Oh, of course we'll look into this," said Megan. "You'll have your money back in 10 days, and if not we'll credit your account while we look into it further. No worries. Don't worry."
The Johansens were among dozens of reported victims of credit card fraud this summer connected to the Circle K gas station off I-17 and Daisy Mountain Road.
The Maricopa County Sheriffs Office found skimming devices on at least two pumps.
Skimmers are often hidden in gas pumps to steal customers pin numbers and credit card information.
"They made us feel like we were at fault, "said Brock Johansen. "Like, they needed to figure out if we were the crooks first, and then if we weren't, they would go after the criminals."
The pair were on their way out of town to celebrate their anniversary, when their debit card info was compromised.
They said they didn't check the bank account for about week.
When they did, there were an assortment of unusual charges.
One charge was for $1,300 at a Scottsdale Hair Salon. Another was for $324 at Gamestop... There was also a $100 charge at a grocery store in Henderson, Nevada.
"How come they can't see that a charge in Nevada, and then a charge in Phoenix at the same time with the same card is clear fraud?" Megan asked. That doesn't make any sense to me. Seems like they didn't look into it."
A spokesperson for Bank of America said they are reaching to the Johansens to try and reach some type of resolution.