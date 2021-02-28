PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A gas line break caused a major fire near 7th Street and University Drive Sunday morning.
The fire started started around 4 a.m. after a gas line break, causing the area to erupt into flames.
Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said a ten inch gas line main broke near the 7th Street bridge. Southwest Gas is on scene to secure the gas line. As of 6:30 a.m., the gas was turned off and was secured. The gas line under the bridge is a natural gas line.
A structural engineer evaluated the safety of the bridge and as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the 7th Street bridge over Salt River has been closed in both directions. It is expected to be that way until further notice per Phoenix Street Transportation on Twitter.
Whoa. Look at those flames! 7th St & University fire @PHXFire pic.twitter.com/wyGSLjp9qf— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 28, 2021
Southwest Gas says it is too early to determine the cause. They say there are six outages to commercial buildings.
No injuries were reported.
