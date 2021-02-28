PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A gas line break has caused a major fire near 7th Street and University Drive Sunday morning.
The fire started started around 4 a.m. after a gas line break, causing the area to erupt into flames. Phoenix fire is on scene to control the flames.
Phoenix fire says a ten inch gas line main broke near the 7th Street bridge. Southwest Gas is on scene to secure the gas line. As of 6:30 a.m., the gas was turned off and was secured. The gas line under the bridge is a natural gas line.
A structural engineer is on their way to evaluate the safety of the bridge.
Whoa. Look at those flames! 7th St & University fire @PHXFire pic.twitter.com/wyGSLjp9qf— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 28, 2021
Southwest Gas says it is too early to determine the cause. They say there are so far six outages to commercial buildings.
There are no injuries.
