GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Thousands of fans jostled for their place in line Saturday night as the doors opened for the long-awaited Garth Brooks concert!
The country superstar appeared at State Farm Stadium for the second stop of his new stadium tour.
Traffic was slow along the freeway as fans headed to the big show (and pre-show festivities, including Trisha's Tailgate party!)
[RELATED: Glendale preparing for large crowds ahead of five weekend events]
Parking lots were expected to be at maximum capacity for the event, and car pools and ride shares were encouraged. Guests were also advised to show up early, between noon and 4 p.m.
When the doors did open, there were already thousands of people lined up at the entrances. Security checks were thorough, and clear-bag policy was in place.
[RELATED: Garth Brooks coming to Arizona in March]
Brooks indicated there will be 30 stadiums on his tour, with 10 to 12 per year over the course of three years.
The stadium tour features an all-new stage and new band members.
Brooks is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, having now been awarded this honor six times, a first for any artist. He has also been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame.
Garth just finished the three and a half year long Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood.
Gates are now open for the @garthbrooks stadium tour! pic.twitter.com/MUc6IIyLAO— State Farm Stadium (@StateFarmStdm) March 24, 2019
Let’s get this STADIUM tour STARTED!! We’re ready...are YOU? love, g #StudioGWatch here: https://t.co/O3ztuoKqcm pic.twitter.com/yj0OFMSkd6— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 5, 2019
(1) comment
Garth is awesome. But no thanks to this!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.