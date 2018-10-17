GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Glendale this spring.
Brooks just announced his upcoming stadium tour, and Arizona is his second stop!
During a press conference at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Brooks revealed that the tour will begin in the spring in St. Louis, Mo.
And his second concert will be right here in the Valley, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Brooks indicated there will be 30 stadiums on his tour, with 10 to 12 per year over the course of three years.
Exact dates have not been announced. But 5 shows are expected to go on sale before Christmas.
The stadium tour will feature an all-new stage and new band members.
Brooks also that the Notre Dame concert he is playing this Saturday night is set to become a TV special. “Garth: Live from Notre Dame!” will air Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The special will capture Garth while he performs the first live concert ever held at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium.
Brooks is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, having now been awarded this honor six times, a first for any artist. He has also been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame.
Garth just finished the three and a half year long, Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood.
Announcing the Stadium Tour!!! Get ready for GAME DAY across North America!!! love, gFor all details, go here: https://t.co/oLToGeqV9F pic.twitter.com/vfl8QfSDtW— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 17, 2018
