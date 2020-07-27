SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A garbage truck caught fire in north Scottsdale Monday morning, sending up a plume of thick smoke that was visible from a distance.
It happened shortly before 9 a.m. at Miller and Deer Valley roads. (Miller becomes Hayden Road south of Deer Valley.) The intersection was closed in all directions, according to the Scottsdale Traffic Management Center. The area reopened around 10:20 a.m.
Crews from the Scottsdale and Phoenix fire departments are on the scene.
It's not clear what sparked the fire, but the driver reportedly got out of the burning truck unhurt.