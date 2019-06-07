PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Three-and-a-half-year-old Corrinne Buchanan wasn’t supposed to live. She was born with a viral infection that left her severely disabled.
But that hasn’t stopped her from being filled with fascination at a marvel in modern sanitation.
WATCH VIDEO: Phoenix sanitation worker makes truck-loving toddler's day
“She does live life,” said her mother, Brittany Buchanan.
Every Friday, Corrinne, her mother, and her nurse go to the end of their driveway to wave as a City of Phoenix garbage truck picks up the week’s trash.
“It’s amazing to have that piece of normalcy in our family when a lot of our family stuff doesn’t look like everybody else’s,” Brittany said.
Cytomegalovirus left Corrinne largely deaf, blind, and unable to speak, but the loud noises and flashing lights of the garbage truck sparks something inside the little girl. It’s one of her favorite activities.
And Sammy Preciado is the family’s favorite garbage truck driver.
“I can’t believe the smiles that they get,” Preciado said. “And how excited they get when you pull up.”
Preciado stopped by Friday to hand out goody bags to all of the Buchanan kids and show them around the truck, demonstrating the arm and allowing them to honk the horn.
Preciado’s been driving garbage trucks for more than two decades, and Brittany says she’d love it if Corrinne followed in his footsteps.
“We kind of joke that she’ll be the first multiply-disabled sanitation worker someday,” Brittany said.
Though maybe it’s only half a joke.
“She seems to think she likes that dream,” Brittany said. “And who are we to stop her?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.