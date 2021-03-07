PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews battled a fire that began in the garage of a Phoenix home in golf course community Sunday afternoon.
Captain Todd Keller, Public Information Officer with the Phoenix Fire Department, says firefighters from the City of Phoenix and Scottsdale were dispatched to a home near 56th Street and Cactus around 3:30 p.m. after reports of a house fire.
The first crews who arrived on scene found a working garage fire with flames coming out of the home.
As some of the fire crews worked on attacking the flames, other firefighters simultaneously worked their way into the house to make sure there was no one in the home, Keller says. They found no one inside.
Keller say fast action from firefighters prevented the fire from extending into the interior of the house.
Four people who reside at the home will be displaced due to damages.
No firefighters were injured during this incident and the cause is under investigation.