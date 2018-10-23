Mesa (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa family is left to wonder if it's safe to stay in their home after they say 15,000 gallons of raw sewage overflowed onto their property.
"Roaches, poo clumps, like everything coming out of there," said homeowner Melinda Tieman. "You could see the tissue. I mean you could see people's dinner. It was just so much flowing out; it was thick."
That was Friday, Oct. 19, but Melinda started noticing issues Wednesday when her toilet started "gurgling" on its own.
She called their plumber who told them there seemed to be a lot of pressure. On Friday, the plumber cut into one of the home's pipes to check it out.
That's when the sewage started flowing out of their home's pipes, under their house, and into their yard. The couple estimates it flowed for at least four hours.
Their house is old and was picked up and moved to the property years ago. Their subfloor is soaked with sewage.
"It's been bad," Melinda's husband, Chantz, said. "Just the smell from underneath the house, it's still wet and muddy from the sewage and it just comes up through our subfloors and you smell it."
Right now, the family feels frustrated. They feel like this is the City of Mesa's fault.
City officials confirmed flushable wipes and grease are to blame for causing a blockage in the City's sewer system in that area. City crews were able to unclog it, but aren't able to do anything on the Tiemans' property.
The Tiemans believe the City should pay for the thousands of dollars in estimated damage and cleanup.
A City of Mesa spokesperson said the family will have to file a claim; there's no estimated time frame of when the family could get an answer.
Meanwhile, the Tiemans remain frustrated.
"We've called three or four different companies and they never heard of something like this happening and so they're like, 'We don't know what to do,'" Chantz said.
They're hoping someone who sees this story could recommend a contractor because the ones they've called have declined the job.
