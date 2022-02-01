PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rep. Ruben Gallego is holding a webinar on Tuesday evening about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and encouraging Arizonans to register. Gallego will discuss changes to the program to help Arizonans with their student loans and provide a Q&A.

Gallego will be joined by student loan advocate Mike Pierce, who is a part of the Student Borrower Protection Center. The program forgives the remaining balance on direct loans after borrowers make 120 qualifying monthly payments while working full-time.

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.

To qualify for the program, Arizonans must meet the following criteria:

employed by a U.S. federal, state, local, tribal government or nonprofit organization

work full-time

have direct loans

repay the loans under a payment plan

make 120 payments

To sign up for Gallego's webinar, visit ushr.zoom.gov.com. The webinar begins at 6 p.m. For more information on the program, visit studentaid.gov.