(DATA DOCTORS) -- Hype and misinformation are unfortunate parts of new technology rollouts.
Q: An employee at a cell phone store told me that I will need to upgrade to a 5G phone by the end of the year. Is this true?
A: There’s nothing about that claim that is remotely true as both 5G networks and the available phones will be both very limited in 2019.
To add some perspective, 4G started rolling out in the U.S. almost 10 years ago, and there are still large portions of the country that can’t get a 4G connection.
[RELATED: 5G will have an enormous impact on the world]
First 5G phones
The number of 5G phones that are currently available -- or that will be available by the end of this year -- can be counted on one hand.
The Motorola Moto Z3 was the first "5G-upgradeable" phone. It requires the $200 Moto Mod that snaps into the back of the phone to make it work on 5G networks.
Samsung’s much anticipated Galaxy S10 5G is scheduled for release in May. It will have features that even its current flagship Galaxy S10 Plus doesn’t have, including a larger screen and a fourth rear-mounted camera.
Samsung is also in the process of rolling out its Galaxy Fold, which is a nearly $2,000 foldable display phone with 5G capability.
[RELATED: Samsung's Galaxy Fold is breaking for some early users]
LG’s first 5G device, the V50 ThinQ, is also slated for release sometime in the near future.
[RELATED: Will 5G cause cancer?]
First cities to get 5G
Verizon was the first to launch a pre-standard 5G network last October in Indianapolis, Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento, but it was a residential fixed wireless service, not one designed for cell phones.
[MAP: Click here for a map of 5G cities by provider]
Verizon’s first mobile 5G markets are Chicago and Minneapolis with 28 unnamed cities to follow by the end of 2019.
AT&T launched its mobile 5G network in 12 markets last December, but it only worked with its special hotspot device because no 5G phones were available at the time.
The 12 markets include Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Waco, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Oklahoma City and New Orleans, with plans to expand to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Nashville, Orlando, and Minneapolis in 2019.
[MORE: Data Doctors]
Sprint is taking a different approach to rolling out 5G by using excess 2.5GHz spectrum and existing 4G towers. That means that Sprint won’t be able to achieve the higher speeds that Verizon and AT&T will be offering.
Sprint plans to roll out its 5G offering in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. sometime in 2019.
T-Mobile is taking yet another approach, with a low-band signal that will have wider coverage but also lower speeds. It won’t start offering 5G until the second half of 2019, starting in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas and Las Vegas.
Keep in mind, none of these markets will have citywide coverage anytime soon.
Where’s Apple?
You may have noticed that Apple was absent in the list of upcoming 5G handsets, and that’s to be expected. Apple waited almost three years after 4G was initially rolled out to launch its first 4G phone.
[RELATED: When will we see 5G?]
Unless you’re a "bleeding edge" technology consumer who lives or works in a high-density area of one of the few cities that even has 5G coverage, you’re probably better off waiting well into 2020 before you worry about getting a 5G smartphone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.