(3TV/CBS5) -- Retail giant Macy's has pulled a line of dinner plates that have been sparking outrage and accusations of body shaming.
The novelty plates feature three circles of increasing sizes in which one might place their food. The circles are labeled "skinny jeans," "favorite jeans," and "mom jeans."
The decision to pull the plates came after consumers began complaining on social media that the dinnerware promoted a toxic and dangerous message.
Some also claimed the concept was insensitive to people with eating disorders.
Macy's apologized "for missing the mark on this product."
"After reviewing the complaint, we quickly removed the plates," a Macy's spokesman said in an email.
The company that manufactures the plates is called Pourtions.
The slogan on the website says its products are "a humorous + healthy way to watch what you eat + drink."
A representative for Pourtions said the company heard about Macy's decision when a reporter called to ask for her reaction.
