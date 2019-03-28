PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police officer Paul Rutherford is being to rest today after he was killed in a crash in the line of duty last week.
Arizona’s Family will have live video of the funeral and procession starting at 10 a.m. right here.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix police officer Paul Rutherford killed in Maryvale crash]
[PHOTOS: A final tribute to Officer Paul Rutherford]
Rutherford’s funeral is being held at Christ’s Church of the Valley near Happy Valley Road and 67th Avenue.
During the service, dignitaries, colleagues, friends and family members paid tribute to a man known for having courage, compassion and intergrity.
As the service got underway, loved ones began to paint a picture of a man who did not only great things as police officer but as a man, a husband, a father, a son, a grandfather and a friend.
"We have lost a warrior."
"He was well known, respected and loved."
"He wanted to save people."
"I wanted to be more like Paul."
"He was a hero in my heart."
The funeral service began with an introduction from the Chaplain of the Phoenix Police department, Pastor Bob Fesmire, and a prayer and scripture reading by CCV pastor Dave VanDonge.
"He always wanted to be a cop," said Fesmire. "He loved being a street cop." Fesmire said for Officer Rutherford, it was not a job, it was a calling."
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams offered Officer Rutherford's family words of comfort. "We are wishing you hope in the midst of your sorrow, and comfort in the midst of your pain," she said.
The next speaker, Vince Gaines, said Rutherford was the best friend he ever had."He was dedicated to his family; he was dedicated to his city," said Gaines. "He made you want to be a better man. He elevated everyone around him."
Officer Rutherford's father also spoke out, talking about what his son was like as he grew up, and also sharing some childhood anecdotes. "He was a person of courage from the time he was small," said Richard Rutherford. He continued to share memories of his son, including the fact that he had great compassion and was an animal lover. "Every stray dog had a home when Paul found one."
Following the service, a procession will follow where he will be laid to rest at the Phoenix Memorial Park and Cemetery between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
[RELATED: Fallen officer consoled shaken driver before being fatally hit by another vehicle]
During the procession, there will be road restrictions put in place.
• Eastbound Loop 101 will be temporarily closed at 75th Avenue while the procession approaches the freeway midday. Eastbound traffic exiting at 75th Avenue can detour along the Beardsley frontage road.
• Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps between Bell Road and Seventh Avenue will be closed in stages when the procession is approaching and traveling on the freeway.
• Once all vehicles in the procession have entered the freeway, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers will use a rolling closure to hold traffic behind the procession until it exits the freeway at Seventh Street in north Phoenix.
• Both of the Interstate 17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 will be closed while the procession is near the freeway-to-freeway interchange.
• Upon exiting eastbound Loop 101 at Seventh Street, the procession will turn north and then west onto the westbound Loop 101 frontage road to reach Phoenix Memorial Park. The westbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Seventh Street will be closed for the procession.
Drivers should consider using alternate routes, including eastbound I-10 to northbound State Route 51, to avoid the Loop 101 restrictions.
Rutherford was assisting the victims of a minor crash near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road when he responded on foot to a priority radio call across the street. He was then struck and killed by an SUV.
[RELATED: Community says goodbye to Phoenix PD Ofc. Rutherford at viewing, Mass]
He served almost 23 years with the Phoenix Police Department. Rutherford left behind a wife and two adult children.
Family and friends of Rutherford gathered Wednesday for a public viewing and then Mass was held at St. Thomas Aquinas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.