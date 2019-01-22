PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix firefighter who died of throat cancer will be remembered on Wednesday and the community is invited.
The funeral ceremony for Rick Telles is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Christ Church of the Valley in Peoria. The Phoenix Fire Department said the ceremony is open to the public.
He will then be laid to rest at the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix. That is where the bell ceremony and Telles' last call will be. There will also be a flyover.
Telles was diagnosed with throat cancer a little over a year ago. The father of five died last Thursday.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix firefighter dies in line of duty after losing battle with cancer]
His death is being considered a line-of-duty death because the cancer he contracted was a result of exposure to toxins while on the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.