PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It has happened over and over again this summer, and experts say the airline industry has known about it for years. “It” is fumes from engine oil, getting into the passenger compartments of commercial airliners, making people sick.
“We’ve done a rough tally of people, of employees affected, and there’s upwards of 25 that we’ve counted in the fume events that we know about,” said a flight attendant, whose identity CBS 5 Investigates agreed to withhold because she says she is concerned about being fired for speaking out.
“The symptoms include shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing, wheezing,” said Dr. Robert Harrison, who says he’s treated patients for illnesses that result from fume events for 20 years.
“Flight attendants tell me there’s a chemical odor, sometimes described as a dirty sock odor,” said Harrison.
In March, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a safety bulletin, which recommends that airlines review their procedures, communicate with equipment manufacturers and create guidance for crews in an effort to respond to benign and toxic odor and fume events.
The descriptions of what happens during these events can be frightening.
“So there have been occasions when pilots have essentially lost what is called useful consciousness,” said Mike Danko, who is an aviation attorney and a pilot.
He says the aviation industry has known about the problem for decades, but only recently has the FAA acknowledged how widespread the problem may be.
“It’s difficult to tell how often they happen. But it seems most studies suggest that we get about five fume events per day in the U.S.,” said Danko.
