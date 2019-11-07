PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fugitive and tax fraud promoter who had been on the run since he was supposed to start serving a 10-year prison sentence was caught in Arizona last week by U.S. Marshals.
Winston Shrout, 70, was convicted by a jury back in April 2017 of fraud and failing to file income tax returns. According to evidence at the trial, Shrout held seminars and private meetings to promote and market fraudulent schemes to pay off debts, including federal taxes.
In addition, Shrout did not file his 2009 through 2014 tax returns despite earning income from these seminars and the sale of his products. Shrout admitted during trial that he had not paid income tax for at least 20 years.
Shrout describes himself as a "sovereign citizen" who does not recognize the authority of the U.S. government.
In October 2018, Shrout was sentenced to 10 years in prison, five years of supervised release and to pay restitution to the IRS. Shrout failed to report to prison as ordered in March 2019 and was a fugitive until his arrest last week.
Shrout appeared in district court and will be transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his prison term.