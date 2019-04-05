PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The gasoline supply problems causing shortages at some Circle K locations in Phoenix are contributing to spiking prices across the Valley.
According to AAA, the average price of regular fuel in the Phoenix metro area has jumped 45 cents over the last month. It was $2.89 for a gallon of regular Friday, 16 cents above the national average.
Seasonal factors like the switch to the cleaner summer blend typically drive up prices this time of year "but not of this magnitude," said AAA spokeswoman Michelle Donati.
Arizona has no in-state oil refineries. Instead, virtually all of the state's gasoline supply is pumped in through two pipelines; one from California, another from Texas. The pipelines bring gasoline to a fuel storage terminal near 51st Avenue and Van Buren.
"What that means [is that] if there's a situation in the Midwest, if there's a situation in the Gulf, if there's a situation in California, we're subject to all of those issues," said Donati.
[RELATED: Fuel shortage continues to impact Circle K and Fry's Fuel Centers in Arizona]
Right now, flooding in the Midwest is disrupting the supply of ethanol and a large refinery in Southern California is undergoing unplanned maintenance. On top of that, crude oil prices are also high, a major factor in the price at the pump, Donati said.
