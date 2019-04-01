PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Valley drivers need to pay close attention, because the next gas station they pull into may be "all out" of fuel.
"It's beyond frustration," said Phoenix motorist Nina Flloyd. "If you're on 'E' and pull up to a pump and there's no gas, that's more than frustrating, that's a problem."
Dozens of Circle K's and Fry's Fuel Centers are running on empty, with pumps shut down due to a lack of fuel.
Most motorists aren't aware of the problem until they drive up.
"I came here to get gas and they have no gas," said driver Matt McCloud. "I have been to several Fry's and there hasn't been any gas available. It's kind of scary."
AAA spokesperson, Michael Blaskey, said there are a number of reasons for the sudden gas shortage.
For one, this is the time of year when Arizona changes over from its winter fuel to it's summer blend, which includes more ethanol and is more environmentally friendly.
Arizona requires different blends of gasoline, for different seasons, to reduce air pollution.
Winter storms in the Mid-West last month may have disrupted fuel distribution.
"Circle K gets its supplies from the Ethanol supply from the Mid-West and they are having difficulties with a slow down in supplies in that region," said Blaskey. "Separately, you're seeing slow downs in West Texas as a lot of Gulf coast refineries are going through their maintenance season."
But why are some gas stations impacted and others are not?
It all depends on where retailers get their gas, said Blaskey.
The fuel shortage is also having an impact on gas prices, which have shot up 30-cents a gallon in the past month.
"It becomes a little tougher to supply gasoline, because there's production slow downs at refineries, and that's what causes prices to rise," said Blaskey.
Blaskey said he does not expect the fuel shortage in Arizona to last very long.
