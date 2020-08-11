GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fry's Food Stores has just announced it will open a brand new Fry's Marketplace store in Gilbert on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The 129,000-square-foot grocery store is located at the corner of Baseline and Higley roads in Gilbert.
However, the opening of the new store means Fry's will be closing one of it's smaller stores, which is located at the corner of Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive. That location will shut its doors after the new Marketplace store opens, according to Pam Giannonatti, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager.
The brand new Fry's Marketplace will feature the following amenities:
- Murray’s Cheese shop -features an array of cheeses from around the world.
- Sushi station -serves up a variety of grab-and-go rolls and nigiri as well as a full-service ordering options
- Wine department -features a wine steward to assist with a wine selection.
- Starbucks - offers a full range of coffees, teas, and snacks
- Chompie’s - offers up a wide selection of grab-n-go sandwiches and soups.
- Pharmacy - offers an array of prescription services including easy prescription transfers, complete line of vaccinations, same-day delivery service and drive-thru pharmacy.
- Apparel department - features clothing from Fry’s DIP label, as well as other name-brand clothing, shoes and accessories for the entire family.
- Housewares department - features the latest kitchen essentials and home trends.
- Fuel Center - features 20 pumping stations that can service up to 18 vehicles at a time and will be open to serve customers 24 hours a day.