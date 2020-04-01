PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Fry’s Food Stores is showing its appreciation for its hourly frontline grocery and pharmacy associates with what it calls a “Hero Bonus.” Those employees will be getting $2 more per hour for the time worked during the three weeks between March 29 and April 18. Employees should start seeing the extra money starting on April 10.

Fry’s/Kroger’s had already announced a one-time bonus for frontline associates. That will be paid out on Friday.

“Fry’s associates are truly heroes, working around the clock to ensure Arizonans have access to affordable, fresh food and essentials that are available during this national emergency,” Monica Garnes, the president of Fry’s Food Stores, said in a statement. “The Hero Bonus is just one more way we are showing our appreciation and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the 788 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join Fry’s.”

Fry’s and Kroger’s stores have taken a variety of steps to protects its employees and its customers. Most recently, the company has installed plexiglass partitions to put a wall between the cashiers and pharmacists and their customers. The stores also have put down floor decals to help people maintain proper social distancing while in line.

Some locations, like other stores in the Phoenix area, implemented "seniors only" shopping hours, as well.

Last week, the company said an employee at one of its Mesa stores tested positive for COVID-19. A company spokeswoman said the store at Alma School Road and Main Street worked closely with state and local health experts and followed all the sanitation and cleaning procedures. The store remains open.

There are more than 120 Fry’s Food Store throughout Arizona. The Tolleson-based company employs more than 20,000 associates.