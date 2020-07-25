PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Fry's Food store in Phoenix is asking customers to return and not eat fresh seafood products.
The company issued a recall on the seafood from the full-service counter of the self-service case from the location at 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. The recalled food was sold between 6 a.m. on Friday, July 17 and Friday, July 24, at 4 p.m. A Fry's spokeswoman says equipment temporarily malfunctioned, which means the fresh seafood may not have been stored at a safe temperature and could have "spoilage organisms or pathogens."
No one has been reported sick. Customers can return the food for a full refund or replacement. If they used a loyalty card to buy the seafood, they will be notified via receipt-tape messaging and a phone call, Fry's said.
Below is a list of the affected items:
- Atlantic salmon
- Catfish
- Pacific cod filet
- Crabcake
- Krab salad
- Lobster tail
- Salmon burger
- Sockeye salmon
- Scallops
- Shrimp ceviche
- Shrimp raw and cooked
- Snow crab
- Stuffed crab
- Imitation krab Surimi
- Swordfish steak
- Tilapia
- Fresh trout
- Ahi tuna
- Tuna poke
Customers with questions should contact Fry’s at 1-800-576-4377, Monday through Friday 5 a.m. MST to 9 p.m. MST and Saturday through Sunday 5 a.m. MST to 6 p.m. MST.