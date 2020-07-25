fry's

Generic photo of Fry's Food store.

 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Fry's Food store in Phoenix is asking customers to return and not eat fresh seafood products.

The company issued a recall on the seafood from the full-service counter of the self-service case from the location at 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. The recalled food was sold between 6 a.m. on Friday, July 17 and Friday, July 24, at 4 p.m. A Fry's spokeswoman says equipment temporarily malfunctioned, which means the fresh seafood may not have been stored at a safe temperature and could have "spoilage organisms or pathogens."

No one has been reported sick. Customers can return the food for a full refund or replacement. If they used a loyalty card to buy the seafood, they will be notified via receipt-tape messaging and a phone call, Fry's said.

Below is a list of the affected items:

  • Atlantic salmon
  • Catfish
  • Pacific cod filet
  • Crabcake
  • Krab salad
  • Lobster tail
  • Salmon burger
  • Sockeye salmon
  • Scallops
  • Shrimp ceviche
  • Shrimp raw and cooked
  • Snow crab
  • Stuffed crab
  • Imitation krab Surimi
  • Swordfish steak
  • Tilapia
  • Fresh trout
  • Ahi tuna
  • Tuna poke

Customers with questions should contact Fry’s at 1-800-576-4377, Monday through Friday 5 a.m. MST to 9 p.m. MST and Saturday through Sunday 5 a.m. MST to 6 p.m. MST.

 

