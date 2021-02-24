PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Another business has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic. Fry’s Electronics is closing its 31 stores, including one each in Phoenix and Tempe. Fry’s has been a one-stop-shop and online resource for tech professionals for almost 36 years. According to Frys.com, the decision is “a result of changes in the retail industry and challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The company said on its website that it shut down regular operations and started “the wind-down process” on Wednesday. The website explains that Fry’s is reaching out to customers who have equipment in for repairs and consignment vendors.
- If you have equipment currently being repaired, email customerservice@frys.com.
- If you have equipment needing repair until a Performance Service Contract, call 1-800-811-1745.
- If you need to pick up consignment inventory, emails omnichannel@frys.com.
“Please understand if we are a bit slow to respond given the large volume of questions,” the website requests.
It's not clear how many Fry's employees are losing their jobs. The company has not given an officials closing date.