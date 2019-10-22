PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fry’s Food Stores opened a store in downtown Phoenix at First and Jefferson Streets on Wednesday, October 23 at 8 a.m.
It will be the first full-service grocery store in downtown Phoenix. The store will had a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:30 a.m.
[WATCH: New place to get groceries as Fry's opens in downtown Phoenix]
The grand opening festivities included a $20 Fry’s gift card for the first 250 guests in line, samples throughout the store, and a check presentation to local food banks.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Downtown Phoenix to get Fry's Food Store]
This new Fry’s features a sushi station, a Chompie’s area, Starbucks and deli inside of the store.
[WATCH: End of food desert in downtown Phoenix]
While this is the first Fry's store in the area, there have been small grocery stores in downtown Phoenix in the past. The last one closed in the '80s.