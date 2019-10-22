PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fry’s Food Stores opened a store in downtown Phoenix at First and Jefferson Streets on Wednesday, October 23 at 8 a.m.

It will be the first full-service grocery store in downtown Phoenix. The store will had a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:30 a.m.

The grand opening festivities included a $20 Fry’s gift card for the first 250 guests in line, samples throughout the store, and a check presentation to local food banks.

This new Fry’s features a sushi station, a Chompie’s area, Starbucks and deli inside of the store. 

While this is the first Fry's store in the area, there have been small grocery stores in downtown Phoenix in the past. The last one closed in the '80s.

