PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fry’s Food Stores is opening a store in downtown Phoenix at First and Jefferson Streets on Wednesday, October 23 at 8 a.m.
It will be the first grocery store in downtown Phoenix. The store will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:30 a.m.
The grand opening festivities will also include a $20 Fry’s gift card for the first 250 guests in line, samples throughout the store, and a check presentation to local food banks.
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley will make an appearance from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fry’s to join in the festivities.
This new Fry’s will have a sushi station, a Chompie’s area, Starbucks and deli inside of the store.