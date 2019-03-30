PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Several Phoenix-area Fry's gas stations are out of fuel.
Pam Giannonatti, a spokeswoman for Fry's Food Stores, told Arizona's Family Saturday that some of their Valley locations are experiencing fuel supply issues.
"Due to the market supply and distribution challenges in Phoenix, many of Fry’s Food Stores fuel centers are out of fuel," she said in a statement.
"Because of this temporary fuel supply shortages at some Fry’s Fuel Centers, we’re rolling customers expiring fuel points over to April. We’re working hard to fix this issue and apologize for any inconvenience."
A number of viewers contacted Arizona's Family and reported these following locations were out of fuel:
• 19th and Glendale avenues- Phoenix
• 75th Avenue and Cactus Road-Peoria
• Hayden and Thomas roads- Scottsdale
• McClintock Drive & Elliott Road-Tempe
• Ellsworth and Broadway roads- Mesa
The Sam's Club in San Tan Village confirmed that was out of regular gas, as well. It still has premium and diesel fuel.The store told Arizona's Family it expects a delivery Sunday.
Saturday's gas supply issues come just two weeks after Circle K experienced fuel outages at their locations across Arizona.
(5) comments
Some Circle K's are also out. So much for VIP "Rewards".
frys total should have said 119. I cant type worth a darn
Im surprised people still fall for the fuel point scam.
Spend 100 at frys. Now at walmart or Winco, the same stuff will be closer to 70. But we will say 75. That's a 25 dollar difference.
Now, at frys, that 100 will get you .10 oer gallon "fuel points"
So lets say its time to gas up. We will say gas is 2.00 a gallon. and you have a 10 gallon tank.
If you went to frys, to fill up, it costs 20.00...minus the .10 per gallon...that's 1 buck, so total paid is 19. SO in total you spent 110.00. 100 for groceries and 19 for gas, that's a total of 119.00
If you went with Winco, you would have paid full frice for the gas, so that's 20.00 bucks, and 75 for the same groceries. That's a total of 95.00
Soooo who saved money?
If you get prescriptions filled they can be 50-150 points (50 minimum and it seems like 150 for a three-month supply). The food part is a scam. They have higher prices, as you say.
You know, its funny you said that. My wife likes to put me on blast, sort of, every time we talk about this. She mentioned the same thing, about the prescriptions. And also I think, you get lots of points when you buy gift cards.
