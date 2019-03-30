PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Several Phoenix-area Fry's gas stations are out of fuel.
Pam Giannonatti, a spokeswoman for Fry's Food Stores told Arizona's Family Saturday that some of their Valley locations are experiencing fuel supply issues.
"Due to the market supply and distribution challenges in Phoenix, many of Fry’s Food Stores fuel centers are out of fuel," she said in a statement.
"Because of this temporary fuel supply shortages at some Fry’s Fuel Centers, we’re rolling customers expiring fuel points over to April. We’re working hard to fix this issue and apologize for any inconvenience."
A number of viewers contacted Arizona's Family and reported these following locations were out of fuel:
• 19th and Glendale avenues- Phoenix
• 75th Avenue and Cactus Road-Peoria
• Hayden and Thomas roads- Scottsdale
• McClintock Drive & Elliott Road-Tempe
• Ellsworth and Broadway roads- Mesa
This incident comes just two weeks after Circle K experienced fuel outages at their locations across Arizona.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
