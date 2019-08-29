PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It a crime that happens all the time, and customers like Cindy Deltondo never see it coming.
"They ended up taking $600 out of my account," she said.
An alarming number of gas station customers are becoming fraud victims because of high-tech thieves who secretly install skimming devices into gas pumps to steal someone's credit or debit card information.
The rash of crimes has many people feeling uneasy about where to fill up.
But that might be about to change.
Vicky Hart is the technology manager for Fry's Food Stores.
Hart said that new chip readers are being installed at all 93 Fry's Fuel Centers in Arizona.
The chip readers are specifically designed to stop skimming. Not only is the software more secure, but the gas pumps themselves will also be harder to tamper with.
"It is more difficult to attach a skimming device because the pump is now reading the chip instead of the magnetic strip," Hart explained. "Fry's understands the importance of our customers' personal information, and this is our way of going that extra mile to protect that."
There is a slight learning curve with the new chip readers.
Instead of swiping a credit card, customers must now insert the card and wait for the chip to be read. It takes a second or two.
Then the card can be pulled out.
"It's definitely a lot more safe and secure," said customer William Young of Maricopa.
"It's a little more peace of mind just thinking, 'Hey, I know that I'm not going to get compromised.'"
According to Hart, about half Fry's Fuel Centers have been equipped with new chip readers. The rest of the gas pumps will be switched out by the middle of September.
