PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Frontier Airlines announced new nonstop service to three California destinations from Phoenix on Tuesday morning.
The low-fare carrier announced that flights from Phoenix to Oakland, Ontario and Sacramento will start in the beginning of February. The service will begin as twice-weekly flights and expand to four flights a week on March 11.
Introductory fares start actually start at $11, but that fare is only applicable with the Discount Den membership which costs $59.99 a year to join.
For those who are not part of the club it costs $19, one-way. A carry-on bag costs $39 and a checked bag costs $34 separately. You also will need to pay for seat selection. Travelers also have the option to bundle the most popular items for about $40.
More information on prices and restrictions can be found here.