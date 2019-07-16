PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Frontier Airlines is adding more options for travelers in Phoenix.
Beginning in November, Frontier passengers will be able to fly non-stop to Detroit, Fargo, San Diego and Salt Lake City.
Service to San Diego and Salt Lake City will be offered on a year-round, daily basis. Service to Detroit will be offered four days a week. Fargo, which is a new destination from Phoenix Sky Harbor will be offered three days a week.
The popular Phoenix to San Diego route will be offered for as low as $25 one-way but that number can be deceiving. I looked at booking a ticket from Phoenix on November 18 to San Diego and returning on November 20. This is what I found:
For the $25 fare you must be a member of the Discount Den, which costs $59.99 a year to join, a standard price ticket is $29.
If you want to purchase your seat ahead of time, that will cost you at least $10, for the back of the plane.
Want to bring a carry-on bag? That will cost you $37. No carry-on bag? That will be $33 to check in a bag. You are allowed to bring a free personal item that can fit under the seat in front of you.
So, that $25 advertised total quickly turned to $150 round-trip with a selected seat and a carry-on bag.
To compare the same dates and selection, this is how the competition panned out: Southwest was $200.96 with the standard 24-hour before your flight check-in and free bags.
American was $275 round-trip. If you don’t care about picking your seat, you can fly round-trip for $205 in basic economy.
If you would like more information about the new service on Frontier Airlines in Phoenix, click here.
