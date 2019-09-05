PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Former American Idol winner and Voice coach Kelly Clarkson is ready to explore the world of daytime TV with the launch of her own talk show.
The singer's nationally syndicated daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” debuts Monday, September 9 right here on 3TV at 2 p.m.
Arizona's Family's Yetta Gibson sat down to talk to the star about what's ahead, and asked whether she ever expected to end up on the talk show circuit.
"I love talking," she told Yetta."I genuinely love people. I love hearing people's stories and why they are who they are. I love all of that so it makes sense for me personally. Even though it was never a dream of mine; I only thought of music and touring."
Clarkson told Yetta her husband actually helped plant the idea of a talk show in her head.
"Well it was a dream I did not know I had," she said. My husband actually convinced me with several pillow talk nights and I was like, gosh, who’s gonna watch that? I grew up watching Oprah and she’s a journalist. I was like, I don’t know if that’s my place, my forte, but he convinced me to make it my forte."
Clarkson's first show will feature guest Dwayne Johnson. Johnson returned early from his honeymoon in Kauai to step in for his pal Kevin Hart. Hart was originally scheduled to appear as a guest on the first episode,but he was injured in a car accident on Sunday, September 1.
Clarkson, a three-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, mother and American Idol, promises a show with heart and humor.
She says the daily episodes will feature newsmakers and names in film, television and music, as well as emerging new talent and people who are beacons of hope in their communities.
The show is also designed to connect with everyday people and everyday relatable issues. Her “weekday hang” will include live performances, games and her unfiltered perspective on life, family, kids, relationships, marriage and the things that inspire her along the way.
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs in national syndication around the country. The show is taped in front of a live studio audience on the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, CA.
