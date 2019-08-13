TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people from Arizona were arrested over the weekend, caught trying to smuggle 168 pounds of heroin and methamphetamine into the United States through the Port of San Luis, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
CBP said two 23-year-old women from Phoenix were stopped on their way into the country so their Jeep SUV could be inspected.
The drug-detection K-9s alerted on the front fender and the fuel tank. Officers recovered nine packages of heroin and 60 packages of meth, according to CBP. The 12 pounds of heroin is estimated at $133,000, while the 65 pounds of methamphetamine is valued at more than $59,000.
Less than 24 hours later, officers inspected a Pontiac SUV driven by a 28-year-old San Luis man as he tried to enter the country through the same port.
CBP said the K-9s helped uncover 91 packages of meth worth over $83,000.
Law enforcement confiscated the drugs and vehicles in both instances.
The three suspects were arrested and turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.
John Schwamm, the San Luis Port director, commended those involved in the seizure.
"Our CBP Officers have, and continue to prove, their unconditional resolve as our nation's top tier Law Enforcement Professionals," said Schwamm in a news alert. "This seizure and arrests is a proven and lauded example of their daily commitment to fulfilling their duty and protecting our nation from the dangerous and illegal opioids."
(8) comments
No names? obviously may have lived in az =but illegally.
If they gave his name as Juan Castro, is he illegal, legal, or a citizen?
where do you see that name at????
Need check your calculous , 46 kilograms of heroin, or 101 pounds in 2015 has a street value of 30 million, They had 168 pounds . [censored]
Only 12 pounds were heroin [sleeping]
12 pounds is what they reported of it all , not what was all of it .
Cmon Ronnie...Need to check your reading comprehension. They only confiscated 12 lbs of heroin.
Not all that was was reported.
