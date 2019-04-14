PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunday night friends remembered a mom and two daughters murdered last week.
Police said Austin Smith killed his wife, two daughters and another man believed to be a friend after he believed his wife, Dasia Patterson, was having an affair.
Police say he also shot and injured two other people.
Friends held a vigil outside of Patterson's west Phoenix apartment in remembrance of her and her daughters. They say she was an amazing mother who loved her girls.
Smith did not kill their youngest daughter, who police found hiding when officers arrived at the apartment.
Friends also said Patterson didn’t really talk about her relationship with Smith.
