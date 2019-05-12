PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A 20-year-old Phoenix man died Saturday night doing what he loved -- riding his motorcycle.
Korbin Massey's co-workers said he was on his way home from work when a driver hit him near Cave Creek and Beardsley.
Phoenix police said the driver was pulling out of a private drive and did not yield to the motorcyclist. Officers said the driver didn't see him.
"I told him to ride safe and be careful," said Massey's co-worker, Christian Jording. "The next thing I know I’m hauling down to his incident, and that was it."
Co-workers said Massey worked at RideNow Powersports as a technician.
When a customer told them about the wreck, Massey's friends rushed to the scene.
"It was scary just looking at him laying on the ground, can’t help him or anything," said Massey's friend and co-worker, Jace Montgomery.
Massey later died at the hospital.
"We’re all hurt," said Jording. "Everyone was crying. We’re all a family here, and that’s just how it is."
His friends remember him as a fearless rider.
Police said Massey was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
No one else was hurt.
